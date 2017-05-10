METALLICA Share Now That We're Live Rehearsal Video Footage

May 10, 2017, an hour ago

news metallica heavy metal

To help kick-off the North American WorldWired tour which starts tonight (May 10th) in Baltimore, Metallica has shared their Facebook rehearsal footage special Now That We're Live, which took place at M&T Bank Stadium last night.

WorldWired live dates:

May
10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^
12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^
14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^
17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^
19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#
21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June
4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#
7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^
9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway
11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^
14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#
16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#
18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H

