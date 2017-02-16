METALLICA Sing Along To RIHANNA Hit In New Video Trailer For Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke Series

Metallica sing along to pop star Rihanna’s mega-hit “Diamonds” in an extended video trailer for Apple Music’s upcoming Carpool Karaoke series. The clip is available for streaming below.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the new series features 16 celebrity pairings riding along in a car together as they sing tunes from their personal playlists and surprise fans who don’t expect to see big stars belting out tunes one lane over.

As well as Metallica, the series will feature James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more.