METALLICA - Smashed KIRK HAMMETT Guitar Getting Higher Bids Than Band-Signed Axe At Auction

A guitar smashed by a member of Metallica is besting an intact instrument signed by the members of the band in the auction of BMO Harris Bradley Center artifacts, reports Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Early Tuesday, the broken guitar had a bid of $4,550 while the intact one was at $3,050 in the sale being conducted by Great Lakes Auctions. Bidding ends at 6 PM tonight, although there is a short period of extending bidding for competitive items.

Both Metallica guitars were autographed by members of the band following a Bradley Center performance on February 14th, 1997. The guitar was smashed onstage during the show by band member Kirk Hammett, the Bradley Center says. It's got a sticker that says "Support your local Satan's choice," and "Tee it high & let it fly!!" is handwritten on the head near the tuning pegs.

The Bradley Center says that bidders should assume that the instruments and microphones in the auction were not owned by or played by the musicians.

On June 14th, Metallica will be presented with the prestigious Polar Music Prize at Konserthuset in Stockholm, Sweden. The band has checked in with the following update on the event:

"How to watch: if you live in Sweden, you can tune in to TV4 or stream the ceremony on TV4 Play beginning at 18.00 CEST. If you live or are stationed in Afghanistan, you can catch the ceremony broadcast on TOLOnews.

For fans outside of the Polar Music Prize broadcast regions, follow along with us throughout the week on Metallica’s socials as we explore Stockholm on Tuesday, Lars participates in the Meet the Laureates Polar Talk on Wednesday, and for the ceremony itself on Thursday!

We are truly humbled and inspired to be recognized in this manner and hope you will follow along with us throughout the whole experience! For more information about the Polar Music Prize visit polarmusicprize.org."

The prize, created in 1989 by ABBA manager and co-writer Stig Anderson will be presented to Metallica's drummer and bassist, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo, by the king of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf, reports Tim Peacock of udiscovermusic.com.

“Receiving the Polar Music Prize is an incredible thing,” Ulrich said in February when the award was announced. “It puts us in very distinguished company (including: Elton John, Sting, Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen to name a few). It’s a great validation of everything that Metallica has done over the last 35 years. At the same time, we feel like we’re in our prime with a lot of good years ahead of us.”

Members of Ghost and Candlemass will perform a Metallica song at the ceremony. Ian Paice and Roger Glover of Deep Purple will read the citation, while former Motörhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee will perform a piece written for the occasion along with Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzen. Metallica will donate the $125,000 cash element of the prize to their All Within My Hands foundation.

Learn more at PolarMusicPrize.org.