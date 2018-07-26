METALLICA - Spotify CEO Says Band Shapes Live Shows Around What Fans Are Listening To

A report from Quartz reveals that Metallica looks at what audiences are listening to on Spotify in the city it’s playing in, and changes the setlist to include some of the most popular songs in that area, according to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

“You have an artist like Metallica, who changes their setlist on a city-by-city basis just by looking at Spotify data to see, which the most popular songs happened to be in that city,” Ek said. “We’ve never before been at a place in time where you could make as many informed decisions and understand your audience as well as we can do now as an artist.”

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. The band launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.