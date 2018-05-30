METALLICA Stoms Top 5 Of Global Concert Pulse Chart; Band Grossing $2 Million Per Market

According to Pollstar, Metallica has submitted full reports for the recently concluded European leg of its WorldWired tour and the thrash masters are grossing more than $2 million per market appearance, good enough to get them to #4 on this week’s Global Concert Pulse chart.

Metallica has indeed proven itself to be some kind of touring monster, as it is averaging 20,451 tickets per market appearance, at an average ticket price of $104, over 19 reports. The average gross per report is $2.1 million. The strongest market of the run was Stuttgart, Germany, which grossed $3.3 million off two nights at Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle April 7th and 9th, both with sold-out configurations of 14,695.

The WorldWired Tour is next set to rumble through North America, starting September 2nd in Madison, Wisconsin, with Jim Breuer opening the shows. They will stay on the continent until March 13th.