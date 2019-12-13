METALLICA Streaming "Nothing Else Matters" HQ Performance Video From Warsaw

December 13, 2019, 39 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

METALLICA Streaming "Nothing Else Matters" HQ Performance Video From Warsaw

Metallica have released more professionally-filmed footage from their concert at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on August 21, 2019. Watch them perform "Nothing Else Matters" below:

Previously released clips from the Warsaw show:

Metallica's next scheduled live performance is on March 28 for the All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA. Find the band's live itinerary here.



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews