METALLICA - Surprise Garage Sale In June

We know, we know… our Garage Sales are usually in spring," says Metallica. "And we know… we already did one this year! But we couldn’t help ourselves: Garage Sale 2018 - Part 2 is this Thursday, June 21st starting at 1:00 PM PDT."



"This is your chance to shop the pieces that remain from limited products like: the Vans Glitch Logo SK8-Hi Reissue, Vans Glitch Logo Classic Slip-On Shoe, and Vans X Metallica T-Shirt. For you …Puppets fans out there, not only do we have copies of the Master Of Puppets (Remastered) - Deluxe Box Set, but we’ve also uncovered our last remaining copies of Metallica: Back To The Front - Deluxe Edition.



Or maybe you’re still craving more from our latest Garage Days release? Now is your last chance to get the Crash Course In Brain Surgery Scrub Top. We also have a new size (11” x 17”) of the classic Garage Days Re-Revisited Ad Poster! And for you poster collectors, we are revamping the tour poster pack with the introduction of the WorldWired 2017-2018 European Tour Poster Pack. Exactly as it sounds, this item includes the official screen printed poster representing each stop in Europe starting with the first show at Royal Arena in Copenhagen and ending with Hartwall Arena in Helsinki (plus the four posters from the February Copenhagen shows) for a total of 44 posters! Quantities are extremely limited so be sure to be ready to shop right at 1:00 PM PDT.



Of course this Garage Sale will also feature everyone’s favorites – Mystery Items at clearance prices! This round we’re featuring the Mystery Shirt, Mystery Live CD, Mystery Poster, and as a bonus, a Mystery Poster (Premium)! Check out the Sale and Clearance sections to find our lowest prices on Met Store classics. And as always, lucky random orders will receive prizes including guitar strings and sticks used by the band, commemorative picks, Live Metallica download cards, and Met Store Gift Certificates. Mark your calendars and be in the Met Store this Thursday, June 21st at 1:00 PM PDT for your chance to score!"