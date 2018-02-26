METALLICA Tease 33 Cities For North American WorldWired Tour 2018; Confirmation To Be Announced Today

Over the weekend, Metallica posted a tease via social media of 33 cities the band is due to visit on the US and Canada on the North American leg of their WorldWired Tour 2018. Cities and venues are below in aplphabetical order; expect date confirmations later today (February 26th)

Albany, NY - Times Union Center

Birmingham, AL - BJCC

Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena

Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center

Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Portland, OR - Moda Center

Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sioux Falls, SD - Premier Center

Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place