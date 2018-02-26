METALLICA Tease 33 Cities For North American WorldWired Tour 2018; Confirmation To Be Announced Today
February 26, 2018, 3 hours ago
Over the weekend, Metallica posted a tease via social media of 33 cities the band is due to visit on the US and Canada on the North American leg of their WorldWired Tour 2018. Cities and venues are below in aplphabetical order; expect date confirmations later today (February 26th)
Albany, NY - Times Union Center
Birmingham, AL - BJCC
Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena
Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Louisville, KY - KFC Yum Center
Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Portland, OR - Moda Center
Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Sioux Falls, SD - Premier Center
Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place