METALLICA, TESTAMENT, MEGADETH, Y&T, EXODUS, And More - New Video Trailer Released For "Inside Metal: Bay Area Godfathers" Documentary

MetalRock Films has released a new video trailer for the new documentary, Inside Metal: Bay Area Godfathers, coming soon to DVD and Digital Streaming. Watch below.

Inside Metal: Bay Area Godfathers is the fourth title of the Inside Metal documentary series. This two-volume film focuses on the San Francisco Bay Area metal scene of the early/mid '80s featuring over 50 exclusive interviews of legendary artists and key industry figures from the Bay Area '80s metal scene.

Including Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Eric Peterson (Testament/Legacy), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Rob Cavestany & Andy Galeon (Death Angel), Steve "Zetro" Souza & Tom Hunting (Exodus), Gene Hoglan (Testament/Dark Angel), Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Ron Quintana (Metal Mania/KUSF "Rampage Radio"), Davy Vain (Vain), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Leather Leone (Chastain/Rude Girl), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Marty Friedman, Geoff Thorpe (Vicious Rumors), Jimmy Arceneaux (Club Promoter), Bill Burkard (The Record Exchange), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doug Piercy (Anvil Chorus / Heathen), Craig Behrhorst (Ruffians, Control), Mark McGee and Tommy Sisco (Vicious Rumors/ Overdrive/ Villain), Howard Teman & Alan Teman (Head On & Roadrunner), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Mike Coffey (Stone Vengeance), Mick & Steve Gilbert (Dammaj), Billy Rowe (Jetboy), John Strednansky & Bill Hale (Metal Rendezvous), Bob Gamber (Record Vault/Record Exchange), Gere Fennelly (Anvil Chorus), Michael Coons (Laaz Rockit), Adam Segen, Steven Craig, Mike Varney (Shrapnel Records), Peter Marrino (LeMans), and many more.

The film was again directed by Bob Nalbandian and executively produced by Warren Coyle for MetalRock Films.