METALLICA - “Thank You Baltimore!”; Recap Video Streaming

Metallica kicked off their WorldWired Tour 2017 at M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore, Maryland last night, May 10th. The band have issued the recap video below, thanking their fans.

Check out some fan-filmed video from last night’s show, below.

Setlist:

"Hardwired"

"Atlas, Rise!"

"For Whome The Bell Tolls"

"Fuel"

"The Unforgiven"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Halo On Fire"

"Hit The Lights"

"Sad But True"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

"Fade to Black"

"Seek And Destroy"

"Battery"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Enter Sandman"

WorldWired live dates:

May

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H