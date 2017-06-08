METALLICA - “Thank You, Denver!”; Video Recap Streaming
June 8, 2017, 38 minutes ago
Last night (Wednesday, June 7th), Metallica performed at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado. The band have issued the recap video below, thanking fans for the show:
Metallica performed the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track, “Moth Into Flame”, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO on June 4th. Professionally filmed video of the performance can be seen below:
St. Louis recap video:
Metallica’s WorldWired live dates are listed below:
June
9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway
11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^
14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#
16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#
18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#
July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+
August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+
* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H