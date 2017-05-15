METALLICA - “Thank You NJ & NY!”; Recap Video Streaming

Metallica’s WorldWired tour landed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on May 14th. The band thank fans in New Jersey and New York with this recap video:

Metallica are scheduled to perform tonight, Monday, May 15th, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Says the band: “We’re psyched to be back on the East Coast kicking off the North American leg of the WorldWired tour and what better way to spend a day off than making a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert? We’ll be hitting the stage at the iconic Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City on Monday, May 15th and we hope you’ll stay up late and tune in!”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs on CBS at 11:35 PM, EDT. Check your local listings.

WorldWired live dates:

May

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira

# With Local H