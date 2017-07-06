METALLICA - “Thank You, Orlando!”; Recap Video Streaming

July 6, 2017, 36 minutes ago

news heavy metal metallica

Metallica’s WorldWired tour in support of their new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, landed in Orlando, Florida last night (July 5th) at Camping World Stadium. The band have released this short recap video thanking their fans.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira

