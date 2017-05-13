METALLICA - “Thank You Philly!”; Recap Video Streaming
May 13, 2017, an hour ago
Check out this touching video collage of Metallica’s visit to the City Of Brotherly Love last night (May 12th), with the musical backdrop of Apocalyptica’s “Nothing Else Matters”.
Metallica: “Philly! Thank you for the great show at Lincoln Financial Field!”
Metallica performed:
"Hardwired"
"Atlas, Rise!"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Creeping Death"
"The Unforgiven"
"Now That We're Dead"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Halo On Fire"
"Motorbreath"
"Sad But True"
"One"
"Master Of Puppets"
"Fade to Black"
"Seek And Destroy"
Encore:
"Battery"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Enter Sandman"
Check out fan-filmed footage below:
WorldWired live dates:
May
14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^
17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^
19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^#
21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival
June
4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^#
7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^
9 - Dayton, IA - Iowa Speedway
11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^
14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*#
16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#
18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#
July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+
August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+
* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H