METALLICA - “Thank You, Quebec City!”; Recap Video Streaming

Metallica’s WorldWired tour in support of their new album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, landed in Quebec City, QC at Festival D'Ete on July 14th. The band have released this short recap video thanking their fans.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira