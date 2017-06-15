METALLICA - “Thank You, San Antonio!”; Video Recap Streaming
June 15, 2017, 9 minutes ago
Last night (Wednesday, June 14th), Metallica performed at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The band have issued the following recap video, thanking fans for the show:
Footage of Metallica performing the Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album track “Atlas, Rise!” at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on June 11th is available for streaming below.
Metallica’s WorldWired live dates
June
16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*#
18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*#
July
5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^
7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^
9 - Atlanta, GA - Suntrust Park*^
12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^
14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^
19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+
August
4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+
6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+
9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+
11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands
14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+
16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+
* With Avenged Sevenfold
^ With Volbeat
+ With Gojira
# With Local H