METALLICA - The Garage Sale Revisited!

"Our favorite sale is coming early this year," says Metallica. "Join us Thursday, January 25th at 1:00 PM PST for the annual Met Store Garage Sale.



"Our New Year’s resolution was to scour the back rooms of HQ for every last exclusive item previously listed as sold-out yet somehow still hiding from us in that one dark corner… check out what we found! This year we’re featuring our FINAL stock of the Master Of Puppets (Remastered) - Deluxe Box Set, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct - Red Colored Vinyl, and the rare tour shirt in its time, White Damage, Inc. T-Shirt that was previously only available in the Met Store during Black Friday 2017."



"We’re also psyched to introduce an addition to our tour poster line: the Mexico City Promotional Screen Printed Poster. This limited edition screen printed poster is numbered and signed by the artist and was made to commemorate the shows at Foro Sol on March 1st, 3rd, and 5th and will now be for sale for the first time in the Met Store. We’re extra excited about this one because 100% of the money received from sale of this poster will be donated to Metallica’s own All Within My Hands Foundation."



"Looking for more posters? We’re bringing a twist to our favorite Garage Sale Mystery Products. This year we’ve rounded up all the slightly flawed posters from 2017 and we’re offering them as our Mystery Tour Poster for 50% off the original retail price! Looking for more door-busting bargains? We’ve brought back the Mystery T-Shirt, which you Garage Sale veterans know covers a lot more than just t-shirts for men, women, and children. And as always, we’ll be offering rock bottom prices on clearance items as well."



"Lucky random orders will receive prizes including guitar strings and sticks used by the band, commemorative picks, Live Metallica download cards, and Met Store Gift Certificates. On top of that, two lucky orders will even receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming show!"



Mark your calendars and be in the Met Store this Thursday, January 25th at 1:00 PM PST for your chance to score.



