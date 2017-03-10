METALLICA - The Making Of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct Track “Spit Out The Bone”; Video

The new video below was filmed at Metallica HQ during the writing and recording of "Chi”, the song that later became "Spit Out The Bone”, featured on the band’s new album, Hardwired… To Self Destruct.

Step behind the camera as Phil Mucci and his team film the video for "Spit Out The Bone”. The new footage as well as the official video can be seen below.

“Spit Out The Bone” behind the video:

“Spit Out The Bone” video:

Metallica perform next on March 25th at Lollapalooza Brasil in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.