METALLICA Thrashes Through "Battery" In Grand Forks, North Dakota

Check out pro-shot footage of Metallica playing their classic “Battery”, filmed at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND on September 8, 2018.

Metallica performs next on January 16th at the I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell event at The Forum in Los Angeles, CA. The band's complete tour schedule, which stretches into August 2019, can be found at this location.

Watch more recent Metallica live performances below:



