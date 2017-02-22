METALLICA - Time Lapse Load-In Video From Copenhagen's Royal Arena Streaming

Metallica have uploaded a time lapse video of the load-in for their shows at Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark. The band performed three dates at the venue, February 3rd, 7th and 9th.

Metallica performed in Beijing, China on January 18th. The band released this recap video, including footage with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist, Lang Lang:

Footage of Metallica performing “Creeping Death” at LeSports Center in Beijing, China on January 18th can be seen below:

Lang Lang, who performed “One” with Metallica at the Grammy Awards in 2014, once again joined the band for a performance of the song during their Beijing concert. Check out pro-shot video of the performance:

Metallica perform next on March 1st at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.