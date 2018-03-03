METALLICA To Make “Whiskey In The Jar” For Real With Former Maker’s Mark Distiller

According to WhiskyCast, Metallica have teamed up with veteran distiller Dave Pickerell on not only a Metallica-themed whiskey, but there are also plans to invest in a distillery as well.

“I can just say that we’re going to make a killer whiskey product, and probably build a little distillery someplace as well…putting all the logistics together and crashing just as hard as we can,” the former Maker’s Mark master distiller said in an interview for Episode 682 of WhiskyCast during the Go Whisk(e)y Weekend at Julio’s Liquors in Westborough, Massachusetts. Pickerell had only just been given permission to disclose the plans, while representatives for Metallica have not responded to emails seeking confirmation.

