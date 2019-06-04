METALLICA To Perform U.S. National Anthem At 2019 NBA Finals

The NBA has announced that Metallica's James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. In addition to the legendary rockers, Canadian country artist Tenille Arts will perform "O Canada" ahead of Wednesday's game in honor of the Toronto Raptors, who are tied 1-1 with the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven series.

Before Friday's Game 4, Ne-Yo and Walk Off the Earth will perform the U.S. and Canadian national anthems, respectively.

Both games will air live from Oakland, CA’s Oracle Arena starting at 9 PM ET on ABC in America and Sportsnet in Canada.

Metallica performs next on June 8th at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland. The band's tour schedule can be found here.