METALLICA To Perform With Classical Pianist LANG LANG In Beijing

"Three years ago we were honored to share the stage with world-renowned Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang at the Grammy Awards as we performed 'One' together. It was one of the most creative, unique performances of our career," says Metallica.

"And we’re thrilled to announce that Lang Lang will join us again, this time in Beijing on January 18, 2017 when we take over Le Sports Center for a sold-out stop on the first leg of the WorldWired tour this year. Having toured around the world himself, we’re excited to collaborate with Lang Lang in his home country and are ready to kick off the new year with five shows in Asia... it’s just the beginning of a full year of WorldWired, so we’ll see you out there!"

Relive Metallica's collaboration with Lang Lang at the 2014 Grammy Awards via the following YouTube clip, as well as their rehearsals prior to the television broadcast: