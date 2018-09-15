METALLICA To Set Attendance Record At Saskatoon’s SaskTel Centre

Metallica will take the stage tonight at SaskTel Centre in front of more than 16,000 fans, setting a new attendance record at the arena, reports CKOM News.

“This Metallica concert is the single largest attended event in the history of SaskTel Centre,” SaskTel Centre Executive Director Scott Ford said.

It beats the current record holder, Garth Brooks, by about 700 tickets.

During Metallica's September 11th show in Sioux Falls, SD, guitarist Kirk Hammett took a fall on stage during "For Whom The Bell Tolls". Drummer Lars Ulrich took to Instagram after the show to share the moment with the world and mock Hammett accordingly. Check out the post below.

On September 4th, Metallica played The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Professionally filmed video of the band doing "No Leaf Clover", which initially appeared on the 1999 album S&M, can be seen below. This marked the first time the band had performed the song live in nearly seven years.

To view Metallica's complete tour schedule, click here. The band has checked in with the following update:

"WorldWired returns to North America and as always, all shows will be recorded and available in a variety of downloadable formats, as well as on CD, within a few days of us walking off the stage. And now, even better, every 2018/19 North American ticket includes a free MP3 download of the show(s) you and attend. Hold onto that ticket stub after the show and head over to LiveMetallica.com/scan to scan or enter the barcode from your ticket to download your show."