METALLICA - Tonight's Copenhagen Show Postponed Until September Due To JAMES HETFIELD Falling Ill

Metallica's first of four shows in Copenhagen, Denmark at the Royal Arena, on February 3rd, did not go as planned due to frontman James Hetfield falling ill. The band ended up playing an abbreviated set, dropping two songs, although Hetfield could have cut the set shorter due to his condition. The band has since released an update stating tonight's show (February 5th) has been postponed until September:

"We’re very disappointed to have to share with you that unfortunately as Saturday has progressed, James’ health, and specifically his throat, is not improving and he is under strict doctor’s orders to not sing one single note. So sadly we have to report that we will be postponing tomorrow’s show in Copenhagen at the Royal Arena until September 2, 2017.

Our week here in Copenhagen is something we have had circled on the calendar for a very long time as a special event not only for our friends in Denmark but also for us and we were really looking forward to celebrating the new arena with you. To those of you who were there yesterday, we appreciate you encouraging us to carry on... that meant the world to us! We all felt really bummed that we were unable to give you the maximum Metallica experience; it was one of the most challenging shows we’ve ever played, but your love and support got us through.

We know that many of you made travel plans to spend the weekend with us and we are very sorry for any inconvenience this will cause. We hope that you will be able to come back to Copenhagen in September and we’ll do our best to make it up to everyone with something unique for you at the make-up gig, along with a kick ass show of course! And to Aphyxion, the band who won your votes to be Sunday’s opening act, we hope you’re available in September.

Thank you again for all the support and care you’ve always shown us in Denmark. We will be back!

The technicalities: If you have already traveled to Denmark and are able to attend either of the shows on February 7th or 9th, please contact Ticketmaster Denmark, who will do their best to help with replacement tickets for one of these shows although they are very limited. If you are not able to attend the rescheduled date on September 2nd, please contact them before March 1st for a refund of your tickets. Phone: + 45 7015 6565 or by email servicecenter@ticketmaster.dk.

A refund will only apply to the original buyer of the tickets, and you will need to verify your ownership of the tickets by providing Ticketmaster with the last 4 digits of your credit card number. Face value will be refunded but not service fees.

PS: We are monitoring James’ voice on a day-to-day basis so watch Metallica.com for updates."

Check out footage from the February 3rd show:

Catch Metallica live in concert at the following shows:

February

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium

March

1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza at Interlagos Racetrack

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza at Hippodrome San Isidro

April

1 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza at Parque O’Higgins

May

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range at Mapfre Stadium