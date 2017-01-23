METALLICA - Unauthorized JAMES HETFIELD Biography Due In April

On April 11th, Lesser Gods will publish So Let It Be Written, the first and only unauthorized biography of Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

Authored by Mark Eglinton, who is the co-writer of Official Truth, 101 Proof by Pantera’s Rex Brown and Confessions of a Heretic by Behemoth’s Adam Nergal Darski, this 224-page paperback book features a foreword by Testament vocalist Chuck Billy.

A synopsis follows: A huge part of Metallica's transition from thrash metal pioneers into rock megastars is singer, guitarist, and co-songwriter James Hetfield. He overcame demons—including his parents' divorce, his mother's death and alcoholism—to become metal's biggest star. In the first biography of a living Metallica member, Mark Eglinton uses exclusive, firsthand interviews to construct the definitive account of Hetfield.

Check out a sample chapter from So Let It Be Written by clicking on the book cover at LesserGodsBooks.com.



