METALLICA - Unreleased 1986 Concert To Be Broadcast On SiriusXM This Friday
December 6, 2017, 9 minutes ago
Attention SiriusXM Subscribers: Tune in this Friday, December 8th to Howard 101 at 11 PM, EST to catch the broadcast of the unreleased 1986 show from Eau Claire, WI as Metallica continue to celebrate the release of the remastered versions of Master Of Puppets.
If you miss it Friday, there will be a replay the next day at 9 PM, EST. Following the Howard 101 airings, you can catch additional broadcasts on Liquid Metal (Channel 40) and Ozzy's Boneyard (Channel 38) as well as a few songs here and there on Octane (Channel 37).
Howard 101 Schedule (Channel 101)
Friday, December 8th at 11 PM, EST / 8 PM, PST
Saturday, December 9th at 9 PM, EST / 6 PM, PST
Liquid Metal Schedule (Channel 40)
Monday, December 11th at 5 PM, EST / 2 PM, PST
Tuesday, December 12th at 12 PM, EST / 9 AM, PST
Wednesday, December 13th at 10 PM, EST / 7 PM, PST
Thursday, December 14th at 3 PM, EST / 12 PM, PST
Saturday, December 16th at 7 PM, EST / 4 PM, PST
Sunday, December 17th at 10 AM, EST / 7 AM, PST
Keep watching Metallica's socials for updates on days and times.
(Photo - Ross Halfin)