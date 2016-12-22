METALLICA - Unsold T-Shirts From Toronto, Los Angeles And Oakland Club Shows Available Via Official Online Store

Following is a new update from Metallica:

"As you may know, Metallica just wrapped up a string of Fifth Member shows with proceeds going directly to local charities. Not only did our fans contribute to five great organizations, but we had a blast too!! We managed to wrangle up the unsold event t-shirts from Toronto, LA and Oakland and brought them back to the Met Store. So whether you couldn’t make it to the gig or you forgot to pick up your official tee, your second chance is here! And what’s the shirt without the music? The Live Metallica CDs and Digital Downloads are also available to pre-order in the Met Store and on LiveMetallica.com.

All of us here at HQ would like to wish you a very happy holiday season and thank you for the incredible support you’ve shown to the Metallica family. We can’t wait to get back out there and see you next year!"

Go to the Met Store here to pick up your new Metallica shirt

Metallica performed at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California on December 15th. Pro-shot footage of the band performing the Kill 'Em All album track, “Metal Militia”, is streaming below.

Says the band: “Had a blast in LA last week at the Fonda Theatre! Watch the full vid of “Metal Militia” from that gig.”

Metallica perform next on January 11th at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. The band’s complete live itinerary can be found at this location.