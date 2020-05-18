METALLICA Unveils Limited Edition Batch 100 Blackened Whiskey Box Set

Now, for the first time ever, whiskey lovers and Metallica fans can collect a limited edition box set commemorating Batch 100 of the gold medal award-winning Blackened American Whiskey. Loaded with instant collectors items including two 12” vinyl picture discs of the Metallica playlist that pummeled the finishing barrels during the sonic-enhancement process, the first issue of the unavailable-elsewhere Blackened Zine and more. The Batch 100 Box Set is a perfect collectors item or gift for diehard Metallica fans and whiskey lovers alike.

Included in the Batch 100 Box Set are two limited edition, 12” vinyl picture discs featuring the Batch 100 Playlist selected by Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich and curated by Lars Ulrich to sonically enhance the whiskey using Black Noise technology. This eclectic mix of Metallica hits and rarities exists nowhere else as a collection on vinyl, making this entire set a must-have for die-hard fans and collectors.

Batch 100 tracklisting:

Side A

"Blackened" (Live)

"Creeping Death" (Live)

"The Unforgiven" (Live)

Side B

"Disposable Heroes"

"Fade To Black"

"Spit Out The Bone"

Side C

"Whiplash"

"…And Justice For All"

"Nothing Else Matters" (Live Acoustic)

Side D

"Leper Messiah"

"One" (Live)

"Battery"

“When I look at Rob’s playlist, I love the selections, I love the variety, I love that he’s gone for two deeper live tracks from the Damaged Justice tour, I love seeing both the Binge & Purge and Through The Never eras represented, and he even tapped the Helping Hands album, so it’s clear he is not a part-timer!” – Lars Ulrich, Metallica

The Batch 100 Box Set can only be ordered through the online marketplaces listed here. Blackened and the Batch 100 Box Set are available only in the U.S., certain restrictions apply.

Watch Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich unbox Batch 100: