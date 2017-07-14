METALLICA Upload “Thank You, Detroit!”, “Creeping Death” Live From Miami, "Battery" Live In Atlanta Videos

Metallica have uploaded live footage of “Creeping Death” performed during their July 7th show in Miami, Florida at Hard Rock Stadium, and "Battery" from SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Georgia on July 9th. They have also posted a recap video thanking fans for their July 12th show in Detroit, Michigan at Comerica Park. Watch all clips below:

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira