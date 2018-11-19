METALLICA Uploads "Battery" Live Video From House Of Vans London, 2016

Metallica have shared this live video, performing "Battery" at House of Vans in London, England on November 18th, 2016.

Metallica has donated $100,000 toward wildfire relief efforts in California through their successful All Within My Hands non-profit foundation. The following statement has been issued:

"Sadly, once again, communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state. All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centers and other much needed relief. We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps."

Metallica recently released an official live video for "All Within My Hands". The clip was recorded live at the All Within My Hands Foundation Helping Hands Concert & Auction at The Masonic in San Francisco, CA on November 3rd, and features Avi Vinocur on mandolin & background vocals, David Phillips on pedal-steel, Henry Salvia on keyboards, and Cody Rhodes on percussion.

Says Metallica: "The event raised $1.3 million which will be used to work with our partners at Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges as All Within My Hands continues to tackle the issues of hunger and workforce education and work to create sustainable communities."

Get the audio recording at Metallica.com and LiveMetallica.com.