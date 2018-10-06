METALLICA - Watch Live Stream From Austin City Limits Music Festival Here Tonight

Watch the live broadcast of Metallica performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival tonight, October 6th, from deep in the heart of Texas. The stream is part of the three day music event from the city’s Zilker Park.

YouTube channel My Bourbon Journey has uploaded a video review of Metallica's Blackened American Whiskey, a collaboration with master distiller, Dave Pickerell. Find the video below.

Metallica introduced their Blackened American Whiskey with the following message:

"It’s not often that we announce a brand new, never-been-done-before Metallica endeavour, so we’re incredibly excited and super proud to introduce Blackened American Whiskey. We’re honoured to partner with Master Distiller extraordinaire, Dave Pickerell, to create a unique blend of straight American whiskey available in select US cities and online at thinkliquor.com or spiritedgifts.com.

“'Blackened' isn’t just the name of a song on …And Justice For All and now on the bottle; it literally helps to shape the flavour! The blend of bourbons, ryes and whiskeys from all across North America is housed in black brandy barrels and inundated with low hertz sound waves so intense that it actually enhances the molecular interaction and ultimately the finish of the whiskey, the process of sonic-enhancement we call “Black Noise”.

"For much more info, where to find Blackened American Whiskey and to check out the playlists used to sonically age the whiskey, visit blackenedwhiskey.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To grab some Blackened American Whiskey merch, hit the Met Store now."