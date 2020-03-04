METALLICA - Watch "One" HQ Performance Video From Madrid

Metallica have released this new "One" performance video, filmed at WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain on February 3, 2018.

Watch "Leper Messiah" from the same show:

Metallica's next performance is the sold out April 15 date at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Metallica introduce The Metallica Vinyl Club with the following message...

"As huge music fans ourselves, it’s been super exciting to see the resurgence of vinyl and how much enjoyment we all get collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures. Those of us who love the look, feel and sonic warmth of vinyl are sorta in our little exclusive club, so with that in mind we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis.

"The 2020 Vinyl Club Subscription will bring you rare cuts, demos & rough mixes, and live rarities; who knows what we’ll dig up! Obviously they’ll all be cuts that have never been released on vinyl before.

"Sign up before Tuesday, March 31st to be part of the inaugural club!"

Subscription Contains:

- Four vinyl records including rare cuts, demos & rough mixes, and live rarities; who knows what we’ll dig up!

- 33 ⅓ rpm (small hole) 7” vinyl

- Digital Download Card

- Personalized Membership Card

- Select releases (not all four) throughout the year will include additional collectibles; this could be anything from exclusive stickers to picks, or even posters

Join the club here.