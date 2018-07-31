METALLICA - "We Want to See Your Art!"

"As you’ve probably seen from photos and videos throughout the European WorldWired Tour, we’ve been featuring fan art on the video cubes during one of the songs in the show," says Metallica.

"We love when the Metallica Family gets creative and we’re dying to see more! This is our last call for art for the foreseeable near future, so if you want to see your work on the big screen, now is your chance!"

Send Metallica your art at fan.art@metclub.com.

Metallica are currently taking a break from the road. The band launch a North American arena tour on September 2nd at Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Find their live itinerary here.