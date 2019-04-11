METALLICA - Welcome To Rockville Announces One-Of-A-Kind Onsite Collaboration With Blackened Whiskey And Enter Night Pilsner

On Friday, May 3, Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, Florida’s biggest rock experience takes over Metropolitan Park along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, with must-see headlining sets from some of the biggest names in rock including Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Judas Priest, Evanescence, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Chevelle, Circa Survive, Yelawolf, Meshuggah and many more. More than 50 bands will appear on three stages over the course of the weekend.

Danny Wimmer Presents is proud to announce a collaboration with Metallica’s Blackened Whiskey and Enter Night Pilsner. Blackened, a super-premium American whiskey blend crafted by the late Master Distiller Dave Pickerell and finished in the earth shattering music of Metallica, and Enter Night Pilsner, a collaboration with the rockstars of craft brewing Stone Brewing Company, will come together under one roof to offer guests a one-of-kind musical festival experience. The massive Boilermaker pop-up will feature a Blackened & Enter Night Boilermaker, as well as craft cocktails and ice-cold Enter Night Pilsner. This exciting collaboration marks the latest in a long line of amplified guest experiences only available through Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals. More info to come.

Welcome To Rockville details here.

Metallica have announced the second annual All Within My Hands Day Of Service with message below.

"Last year over 1,000 of you participated in our first Day Of Service by volunteering at your local food banks. Thanks to all of you, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food was packed and distributed to those in need... way to make a difference in your communities! We’re thrilled to be back with the details of our second annual Day Of Service on Wednesday, May 22nd as we once again invite Metallica fans across the U.S. to join us in volunteering for a day with our friends at the community food banks we supported during our recent North American tours.

"In cooperation with Feeding America we’ve been proud to make contributions to their local partners in each city we performed in during the ’17, ’18, and ’19 WorldWired Tour dates and we’re asking you to give a few hours of your time on May 22nd supporting the fight against hunger in your neighborhoods. Check the list below to see the participating food banks and for more information about how to sign up to pitch in that day. Over 50 food banks will be partaking in the activities this year, more than twice as many as last year! Each registered volunteer on May 22nd will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating our united day of service and a special thanks goes out to our friends at Salesforce for helping to make that happen. Please note that space is limited and you must register; unfortunately we will not be able to accept walk-ins.

"If you do not live near one of the food banks listed on the site or you are unavailable on this day, we encourage you to visit FeedingAmerica.org to find a food bank in your community. We’re so inspired by the work that all of these amazing people do day in and day out that we hope you’ll join us to give them a hand whenever you can.

"Thank you for supporting All Within My Hands and the local organizations we’ve been honored to assist. See you on May 22nd and make sure to use the #MetallicaGivesBack and #AWMH hashtags for a chance to be featured on Metallica.com.

"Please register with one of the food banks listed here; unfortunately, they will not be able to accept anyone who is not registered and confirmed. Space is limited for all volunteer shifts."