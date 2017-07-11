METALLICA – WordWired Tour Jerseys Available Online Thursday

Metallica’s Met Store has received tour jerseys back from the road. The jerseys will be in stock on Thursday, July 13th at 1 PM PDT for a chance to score a jersey from the shows in Baltimore, Philadelphia, East Rutheford (two), Foxborough, Columbus, Denver, Houston, Dallas, and Chicago. Sizes and quantities are limited.

Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album landed at #123 on the latest Billboard 200 album chart (dated July 15th). With another 4,000 copies sold in the latest tracking week, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct surpasses 1 million in total US sales, as its to-date sum rises to a little more than 1,004,000.

The former #1 set is the band's 12th album to sell at least a million copies since Nielsen Music began tracking sales in 1991. Some of Hardwired's sales were driven by a well-received concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion with the band’s stadium tour.

In total, the group has sold 58 million albums in the US in the Nielsen Music era, and owns the overall top-selling album of that span of time: its self-titled 1991 release, with 16.6 million sold.

Upcoming Metallica North American tour dates in support of Hardwired… To Self-Destruct are listed below. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.

July

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - Centurylink Field*+

11-13 - San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira