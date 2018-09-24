METALLICA - WorldWired European Summer Vacation 2019 Tour Announced

Metallica has checked in with the following announcement:

"We promised we would be back and it’s the return of the European summer vacation! Beginning May 1st, 2019... 25 cities, 20 countries, black tickets, enhanced experiences, free albums and downloads, and more!

Fan Club presales begin tomorrow, Tuesday, September 25 at 10:00 am CET for Legacy Members and 11:00 as CET for Fifth Members. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting at 10:00 am local time on Friday, September 28th."

Dates are as follows:

May

1 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio do Restelo

3 - Madrid, Spain - Valdebebas

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

8 - Milan, Italy - SNAI San Siro Hippodrome

10 - Zürich, Switzerland - Letzigrund

12 - Paris, France - Stade de France

June

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Slane Castle

11 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff Arena

13 - Köln, Germany - RheinEnergieStadion

16 - Brussels, Belgium - Koning Boudewijnstadion

18 - Manchester, England - Etihad Stadium

20 - London, England - Twickenham Stadium

July

6 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

9 - Göteborg, Sweden - Ullevi

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Telia Parken

13 - Trondheim, Norway - Granåsen

16 - Hämeenlinna, Finland - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto

18 - Tartu, Estonia - Raadi Airfield

21 - Moscow, Russia - Luzhniki Stadium

August

14 - Bucharest, Romania - Arena Națională

16 - Vienna, Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany

21 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

23 - Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

25 - Mannheim, Germany - Palastzelt Maimarktgelände