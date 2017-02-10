METALLICA Wrap Up Copenhagen Live Dates; European Tour Dates To Be Announced This Month (Video)

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Thank you Copenhagen!! It’s been an amazing week and we can’t wait to come back! A huge thanks to all of you who traveled to Denmark, keep watching here as all the details of a full European tour this fall will be announced before the end of the month."

Fan-filmed video of the band's final of three shows in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 9th can be viewed below

Catch Metallica live in concert at the following shows:

February

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium

March

1 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

3 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

5 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol

25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza at Interlagos Racetrack

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza at Hippodrome San Isidro

April

1 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza at Parque O’Higgins

May

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range at Mapfre Stadium