METALLICA’s “Am I Savage?” Named Official Theme Song For Wrestlemania 33 In Orlando

Metallica's new Hardwired… To Self-Destruct song ”Am I Savage" has been announced as the official theme song for Wrestlemania 33 match between Triple H & Seth Rollins in Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium on April 2nd.







The new video below from Metallica was filmed during the writing and recording of "Sawblade”, the song that later became "Am I Savage?”.

Herring & Herring directed video for “Am I Savage?”:

Metallica's WorldWired 2017 North American tour dates can be viewed below. Visit Metallica.com for complete ticket info.

May

10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (Sold Out)

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D’Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field*+

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira