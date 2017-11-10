METALLICA’s Full Performance From Band Together Bay Area Benefit Concert Available For Streaming; Video

Video of Metallica’s full performance from last night’s Band Together Bay Area benefit concert is available for streaming below. Other acts on the bill included G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, Dead & Company, and Raphael Saadiq. 100% of the ticket price benefits Northern California fire relief.

Metallica previously stated: “We are so proud to be a part of Band Together Bay Area and we hope you can join us in assisting our friends and neighbours who have lost so much. All funds from ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, who have set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis, including vineyard workers, immigrants, displaced young people, and students.

“If you cannot attend the show and would still like to contribute, you may donate directly to Tipping Point. You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation's Facebook page. All Within My Hands will be making a donation to Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included.”