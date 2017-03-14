METALLICA’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct Album Climbs Back Up Billboard 200 Chart To #2

Billboard is reporting that Metallica’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct album jumps from #14 to #2 on the new Billboard 200 with 81,000 units (up 191 percent) and 79,000 in album sales (up 209 percent).

The gain is owed mostly to a concert ticket/album bundle sale redemption promotion with the band’s stadium tour that went on sale on February 17th. The trek launches on May 10th in Baltimore, MD at M&T Bank Stadium. Redemptions of albums included with the purchase of a concert ticket register as a sale in the week the customer redeems/receives the album.

Metallica’s WorldWired 2017 tour will crisscross its way across North America into the summer, marking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award winning band’s first proper North American tour since 2009. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour run. DJ/producer Mix Master Mike will be spinning hard rock and metal tracks throughout the evening at all of the stadium dates this summer.

See below for a list of all confirmed dates.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D’Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field*+

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira