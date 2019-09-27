METALLICA’S James Hetfield Enters Rehab; Upcoming Tour Dates Cancelled

Metallica has just announced that frontman James Hetfield has entered rehab, and the band is canceling its upcoming tour in Australia and New Zealand.

A band statememt reads as follows:



“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.

We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.

All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded. More details on how to obtain your refund are here.”



This sad news comes as Metallica tops Pollstar's Live75 for the sixth time this year, taking the #1 ranking with a mammoth sold-ticket average of 47,342 from shows in Europe at three stadiums and two outdoor concert sites. The band’s two September shows at San Francisco’s Chase Center also contribute to the average that is more than twice that of the #2 touring artist, Zac Brown Band, charting with a 10-show ticket average of 20,060.