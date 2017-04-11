METALLICA’s James Hetfield On Future Collaborations With LADY GAGA - “I Have No Interest”

Metallica collaborated with pop star Lady Gaga at this year's Grammy Awards, and following the event, drummer Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone that fans can expect the band to work with her again in the future, calling her "the quintessential perfect fifth member of this band."

However, in a new interview with Chilean newspaper La Tercera La Tercera, Metallica frontman James Hetfield shares a different opinion.

Asked if he’d like to work with Gaga again, James replies (translated): “I have no interest. But just being with her gave me a different energy, she goes beyond the limits, like us.”

During the Grammy performance, Hetfield suffered microphone troubles. The band issued the following:

“Mic Into Flame? OK, our little Grammy… hiccup… wasn’t that dramatic. But it still left all of us wondering “what if?” To answer that question and do justice to what we felt was an inspiring collaboration, we decided to share footage from earlier that day when all cylinders were firing just right. You can check out both the dress rehearsal and the live broadcast versions on Metallica.com.” (links below)

- How It SHOULD Have Sounded

- How It REALLY Sounded