METALLICA’s James Hetfield On Music Piracy – “Our Battle With People Giving Our Stuff Away Was A Moral Battle”

In a new interview with Thrasher Magazine, Metallica frontman James Hetfield was asked about digital music and their past lawsuit with Napster.

Excerpt below:

Thrasher: But do you feel like you’re surrendering to online piracy in a way by putting it all out online? After the Napster battles, do you feel like it’s going to get pirated no matter what so you might as well be in control of it?

Hetfield: “Yeah, I mean, I guess in a way. Our battle with people giving our stuff away was a moral battle. Not a technology battle or a convenience battle. We felt like our vault got opened up, you know? It was like in The Little Rascals where he goes in and grabs all of that old guy’s money and he starts throwing it out the window. It’s not about money but it is somewhat about money. I don’t do this for a hobby. I love doing it but this is how I survive. If it was a hobby I’d look at it different maybe. I don’t want the guy working on the brakes of my car telling me that’s his hobby. I want it to be done right from a professional. The paramedic that shows up at my house, like, ‘Hey, this is my side job. I do this for fun!’ Like, ‘Uh, no.’ We do this because we love it and it sustains us and our families. You know, technology is awesome. We love what’s happening. We’ve been embracing it since we knew how things were going to be. It’s out of our control so let’s take advantage of it and let’s make it unique and that’s what we’ve done with everything. We want to be different; that’s all.”

Metallica recently posted a recap video from their show at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on January 22nd. The clip, as well as live footage of the band performing the classic “Master Of Puppets” can be seen below.

Metallica perform tonight, March 3rd, at Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. Find the band’s complete live itinerary at this location.