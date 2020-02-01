METALLICA’s James Hetfield Talks Cars In First Interview Since Going Into Rehab - “All I Wanted Was Fast And Loud Back Then … And To Annoy My Parents”

In his first interview since going into rehab in late September, Metallica singer James Hetfield spoke with Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges at a Q&A last night prior to the unveiling of Reclaimed Rust: The James Hetfield Collection, which opened to the public today in Los Angeles. Hetfield himself was on hand for the opening celebration on Thursday, January 30th and helped auction off two limited-edition guitars. The was the Metallica frontman's first public appearance since entering rehab.

Here are a few excerpts from the Q&A reported by Forbes:

“All I wanted was fast and loud back then,” he told Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “And to annoy my parents. That was the main thing.”

Karges: Are there similarities between creating a new car design and writing music?

Hetfield: “For us, it takes years to make an album, and it’s the same with cars. Some cars, you just get the idea in your head and then make it, as opposed to finding a car and customizing it. I was like 5 cars ahead in my mind, at any given time.”

Harges: What made you decide to send these cars to Peterson?

Hetfield: “There’s no other place like this. Right? Peterson is the pinnacle, it’s the best place to have your vehicles.”

Harges: What’s your daily driver?

Hetfield: “A Tesla. That and an SVT Raptor. I live in Colorado now and it’s not the best state for rods. I have a ’52 Olds that I love. It’s a custom that I couldn’t let you guys have. I have a book coming out with all these cars in May. You can buy it on Amazon, or pre-order.”

Read more at Forbes.





Check out video and photos from the event below:

Not only does Reclaimed Rust include Hetfield's stunning collection, the Petersen also has his guitars, photos, and memorabilia. This is the first time the assemblage is being shown in a public space. The museum claims the 10 custom vehicles have never been shown together to the public. Each car will be accompanied by images that show its build, and a video of Hetfield discussing the cars will also play at the exhibit.

The cars on display are the 1948 Jaguar “Black Pearl,” the 1934 Packard “Aquarius,” the 1953 Buick Skylark “Skyscraper,” the 1937 Lincoln Zephyr “VooDoo Priest,” the 1936 Auburn “Slow Burn," the 1936 Ford “Iron Fist,” the 1937 Ford Coupe “Crimson Ghost,” and the 1932 Ford Roadster “Black Jack.” Every car was built from scratch and is immaculately kept, and that includes the engine bays and custom interiors. Additionally, some of Hetfield's instruments will be on hand, including an ESP Hollow Body guitar and Mesa amp that have the same paint as the Buick Skylark.

Reclaimed Rust will run from February 1 through October 31. Read more and view a photo gallery at Yahoo! Lifestyle.

Visit The Petersen for more information.

Insight Editions will release James Hetfield's new book, Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, on May 5.

A description for the 192-page hardcover book follows:

James Hetfield, Metallica’s frontman, opens up his garage for an exclusive tour of the highlights of his incredible collection of restored and customized classic cars.

Millions know James Hetfield as the front man of Metallica, but the acclaimed singer-songwriter has enjoyed another lifelong passion: restoring and customizing classic cars into magnificent pieces of automotive art. From cars such as the Skyscraper to the Aquarius and the Black Pearl, James Hetfield’s collection of beautifully reimagined classic automobiles is truly stunning.

For the first time, Hetfield is opening up his garage and inviting readers to dive under the hood of some of these internationally lauded classics. Featuring dynamic, specially commissioned photography of the cars and insight from Hetfield into their creation, this book is a unique opportunity to learn about the Metallica front man's passion for creating bespoke classic cars.

James Hetfield’s unique cars will be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles starting from February 2020.























(Top photo - Enzo Mazzeo)