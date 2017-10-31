METALLICA’s KIRK HAMMETT And ROBERT TRUJILLO Pay Tribute To BLACK SABBATH With “War Pigs” Performance In Birmingham; Video

Metallica’s 2017 WorldWired Tour landed at the Genting Arena in Birmingham, England last night (Monday, October 30th), the hometown of metal legends Black Sabbath. Guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo paid tribute to Black Sabbath with a rendition of their classic track, “War Pigs”. Fan-filmed video footage can be seen below.

Remaining dates on Metallica's 2017 WorldWired Tour are as listed below:

November

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis (Sold Out)

“Earlier this month Northern California, the community that we have called home for over 34 years, suffered devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and displaced over 100,000 of our neighbours in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay,” says Metallica.

“We’re extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to - through music!

“With that said, we are proud to be a part of Band Together, a benefit concert at AT&T Park in San Francisco on Thursday, November 9th, 2017 to assist the families impacted by the fires and show our immense appreciation to the thousands of first responders who have been working tirelessly since the fires began. Joining us will be Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy and more friends to be announced soon.

“All funds from ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, who have set up an Emergency Relief Fund for low-income, vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis, including vineyard workers, immigrants, displaced young people, and students. 100% of the ticket price will be donated to this fund and you can learn more about them at TippingPoint.org.

“Fifth Members may purchase tickets during a pre-sale on Thursday, October 26th beginning at 10 AM, PDT through 10 PM, PDT. The public on sale is Friday, October 27th at 10 AM, PDT, both through Ticketmaster.com. Fifth Members can find their personal pre-sale code displayed on their Metallica.com profile.

“We hope you’ll join us on November 9th in assisting our friends and neighbors who have lost so much, but if you cannot attend the show and would still like to contribute, you may donate directly to Tipping Point. You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation's Facebook page. All Within My Hands will be making a donation to Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included.”

For more information on the event, visit bandtogetherbayarea.org.