METALLICA’s KIRK HAMMETT – “I Feel Like I Have A Personal Relationship With My Instruments”

In a new interview with Guitar Interactive, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett talked about his relationship with his guitars.

“I feel like I have a personal relationship with my instruments,” said the axman. “Over the course of my career, you will see guitars that have been in my hands for the last 30 years and it’s because I have a real solid relationship with them. They sound good, they do what I want, I get the best performance out of them consistently. I feel with certain guitars I can reach deeper inside my soul to bring out like whatever.”

He continued, “Just right off the top of my head: my Jackson V, my first Skull guitar, my Mummy guitar… There’s a couple of Ouija guitars… Just right off the bat, those are the guitars that I love so much. My black Les Paul, my Pushead Les Paul Junior – those two are in museums right now, I can’t play them but I think about them still quite a bit.”

Metallica won big at the fifth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11th. The band took home the award for 'Rock Artist Of The Year'.

The rock legends were nominated alongside Foo Fighters, Highly Suspect, Papa Roach, and Royal Blood.

Metallica released their latest album, Hardwired... To Self-Destruct, at the end of 2016. The record is the iconic band's tenth, and was nominated for a Grammy Award.