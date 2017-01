According to Curbed San Francisco, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has listed his Spanish Colonial-style house in Sea Cliff for $16,000,000!

The 1926 beauty is a four-bed, four-and-a-half-bath, three-story affair perched above China Beach and host to a sweeping spiral staircase. The mansion last sold in 2010 for $8 million.

