METALLICA’s LARS ULRICH Discusses Drumming – “You Have To Check Your Ego At The Door”

In a recent interview with Polar Music Prize, Metallica's Lars Ulrich was asked to describe his drumming ability.

“To me, it's always about the song and the band first. And the drums, or the guitars, or whatever else is going on, is just part of the big picture. So what you always have to do is you have to check your ego at the door and do what's best for the song, for the music, for the overall sound,” says Ulrich.

"What's always the most interesting to me about drumming is how do you fit the drums into what else is going on?" he continued. "How does it work with accents and special hits and kind of things that make it more rhythmic or more dynamic or just add a kind of a physicality to it?

"I've never been very interested in ability. 'Oh, wow! This guy is so great!' Yeah, he's so great, but it doesn't mean that he can make it swing, or it doesn't mean that he can make it work within a group or a collective.

"As much as I grew up on people like Ian Paice from Deep Purple, who obviously has a lot of ability, I also love people like Phil Rudd (AC/DC) and Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones), who [have] certainly ability, but, I think, to a lot of purists, maybe not so much, because they're not as technical," Lars added. "But they have a different kind of ability that, to me, is as valuable and as precious and as important in that they make it swing, they make it move, it gives it that physicality that it needs.

Metallica performed the traditional Irish song "Whiskey In The Jar" (made popular by Thin Lizzy), on February 14th at Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy. Professionally filmed video can now be seen below:

Metallica's next show is March 27th at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.

