METALLICA’s Lars Ulrich Explains James Hetfield's Reaction To Grammy Awards Microphone Fail - “I Haven’t Seen Him Like That In 20 Years… He Was Livid”; Video

During an appearance on CBS’s The Late Late Show With James Corden, James asks Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich about the band's balance between raising their kids and making their latest album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. Watch below:

In another segment, James asks Lars about James Hetfield's microphone issues during their Grammy’s performance before Lars recalls having to drum underneath a stage thanks to a broken elevator:

Metallica have announced their WorldWired 2017 North American tour in support of their new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. The WorldWired 2017 tour is produced by Live Nation and kicks off on May 10th in Baltimore, MD at M&T Bank Stadium. The tour will crisscross its way across North America into the summer, marking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and Grammy Award winning band’s first proper North American tour since 2009. Avenged Sevenfold and Volbeat will be the main support acts for the tour run. See below for a list of all confirmed dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, February 17th at 10 AM, local time. Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the Hardwired...To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download. Visit metallica.com for complete ticket info.

Every ticket purchased through official outlets includes your choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. Fans should expect to receive information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums within 14 business days after their purchase. Full details of how you can gift the album, should you have already purchased, will be given on the redemption page.

Metallica has partnered with CID Entertainment to offer four options of special enhanced experiences on this tour, including premium tickets and amenities, including: early access to the venue, a visit to the 'Memory Remains' exhibit of memorabilia, and meet and greets. For full package details, visit this location.

Additionally, Metallica has announced the formation of their All Within My Hands Foundation, which will raise funds to support a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities that the individual band members support, along with continuing to donate to music education programs and local food banks. Through a collaboration with Crowdrise, the band encourages fans to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows. For more information, head to crowdrise.com/metallica.

Tour dates:

May

10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium*^

12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field*^

14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*^

17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium ^

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (Sold Out)

June

4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium^

7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field*^

11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium*^

14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome*

16 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium*

18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

July

5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium*^

7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium*^

9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park*^

12 - Detroit, MI - Comercia Park*^

14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D’Ete

16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*^

19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl*+

August

4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*+

9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field*+

14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place*+

16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+

* With Avenged Sevenfold

^ With Volbeat

+ With Gojira